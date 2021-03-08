Pakistan bought 594,000 T soybeans in recent weeks for 2022 shipment

HAMBURG: Pakistani importers have in recent weeks purchased an estimated 594,000 tonnes of soybeans to be sourced optionally from Brazil or the United States for 2022 shipment as strong domestic demand for animal feed continues, European traders said on Monday.

"Pakistan is currently buying 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of soybeans monthly due to strong demand for soymeal for poultry," one trader said.

The purchases comprise three consignments each of 66,000 tonnes for February 2022 shipment, four each of 66,000 tonnes for March 2022 shipment and two each of 66,000 tonnes for April 2022 shipment.

"Crush profit margins have come down but buyers in Pakistan are willing to book forward to ensure that they get the soybeans," the trader said.