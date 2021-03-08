Markets
Pakistan bought 594,000 T soybeans in recent weeks for 2022 shipment
- "Pakistan is currently buying 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of soybeans monthly due to strong demand for soymeal for poultry," one trader said.
08 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: Pakistani importers have in recent weeks purchased an estimated 594,000 tonnes of soybeans to be sourced optionally from Brazil or the United States for 2022 shipment as strong domestic demand for animal feed continues, European traders said on Monday.
"Pakistan is currently buying 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of soybeans monthly due to strong demand for soymeal for poultry," one trader said.
The purchases comprise three consignments each of 66,000 tonnes for February 2022 shipment, four each of 66,000 tonnes for March 2022 shipment and two each of 66,000 tonnes for April 2022 shipment.
"Crush profit margins have come down but buyers in Pakistan are willing to book forward to ensure that they get the soybeans," the trader said.
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
Pakistan bought 594,000 T soybeans in recent weeks for 2022 shipment
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Read more stories
Comments