Markets
LME aluminium may retest resistance at $2,236 this week
- The metal may climb to $2,234 first.
08 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may retest a resistance at $2,236 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,292.
The correction from the Feb. 25 high of $2,243 could be shaped into a triangle, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern.
The metal may climb to $2,234 first.
A failure to overcome this barrier may be followed by a drop towards the lower trendline support around $2,179.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
