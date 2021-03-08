LME aluminium may retest resistance at $2,236 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may retest a resistance at $2,236 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,292.

The correction from the Feb. 25 high of $2,243 could be shaped into a triangle, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern.

The metal may climb to $2,234 first.

A failure to overcome this barrier may be followed by a drop towards the lower trendline support around $2,179.

