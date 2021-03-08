Markets
UK's Starling Bank raises $376mn for lending, overseas push
- The bank said the series D funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, alongside the Qatar Investment Authority, Railpen and Millennium Management.
08 Mar 2021
LONDON: British digital lender Starling Bank said on Monday it has completed a 272 million pounds ($376.39 million) fundraising push to fuel lending growth and expansion across Europe.
The bank said the series D funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, alongside the Qatar Investment Authority, Railpen and Millennium Management.
The round values the company at 1.1 billion pounds pre-money, the company said, with funds raised also going towards a mergers and acquisitions push.
Since launching in 2017, Starling has attracted more than two million customers and lent more than 2 billion pounds.
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
UK's Starling Bank raises $376mn for lending, overseas push
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Read more stories
Comments