UK's Starling Bank raises $376mn for lending, overseas push

  • The bank said the series D funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, alongside the Qatar Investment Authority, Railpen and Millennium Management.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

LONDON: British digital lender Starling Bank said on Monday it has completed a 272 million pounds ($376.39 million) fundraising push to fuel lending growth and expansion across Europe.

The bank said the series D funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, alongside the Qatar Investment Authority, Railpen and Millennium Management.

The round values the company at 1.1 billion pounds pre-money, the company said, with funds raised also going towards a mergers and acquisitions push.

Since launching in 2017, Starling has attracted more than two million customers and lent more than 2 billion pounds.

Qatar Investment Authority Starling Bank Railpen British digital lender

