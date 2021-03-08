ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Weak construction, car industry woes push down German industrial output

  • Retail sales tumbled more than expected in January as the COVID-19 lockdown and the withdrawal of a temporary cut in sales tax hit consumer spending.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

BERLIN: German industrial output fell unexpectedly in January as winter weather slowed construction and semiconductor shortages held back production in the car industry, suggesting that Europe's largest economy got off to a weak start this year.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday that output in the industrial sector, including manufacturing, construction and energy, was down 2.5% on the month. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.2%.

The December figure was revised up to 1.9% from a previously reported unchanged reading.

The drop in January, which ended an unusually long series of eight consecutive months of increases, was driven by a plunge of more than 12% in construction. Manufacturing output fell by only 0.5%, the ministry said.

"Despite the measures taken to contain the pandemic, output in manufacturing posted only a small decline in January which was mainly due to semiconductor shortages in the automotive industry," the economy ministry said.

Machinery manufacturers recorded a noticeable increase in output, it added.

"The further outlook for the industrial sector remains neutral for the time being," the ministry said. Strong foreign demand was offset by weak domestic demand caused by measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Solid exports and construction helped the German economy to grow by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the final quarter of last year, more then offsetting a lockdown-related drop in household spending.

But Carsten Brzeski from ING said the industrial output data suggested it would be hard for industry to prevent the entire economy from falling into contraction once again.

"The sharp drop in activity in the construction sector ... doesn't bode well for the coming months," Brzeski said.

Most economists expect the economy to shrink in the first quarter, then rebound in the second.

Recent German data has painted a picture of a two-speed economy in which export-oriented manufacturers are doing well while domestically driven services are suffering under lockdown measures imposed in early November and tightened in mid-December to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Industrial orders data released on Friday showed orders for German-made goods rose by twice as much as expected in January as the foreign demand more than offset domestic weakness.

Retail sales tumbled more than expected in January as the COVID-19 lockdown and the withdrawal of a temporary cut in sales tax hit consumer spending.

A gradual easing of coronavirus curbs in the following weeks is likely to help household spending, which should boost overall economic output in addition to manufacturing.

A survey showed last month that consumer morale brightened heading into March as shoppers became more optimistic the lockdown could be eased soon.

lockdown German German industrial Carsten Brzeski COVID coronavirus infections

Weak construction, car industry woes push down German industrial output

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters