Inflation bites as chicken rate hikes up in Karachi

As the inflation rate inches up, the price of chicken has been steadily rising which has forced the inflation-stricken citizens to buy beef.

As per details, chicken meat reached Rs. 460 per kg in Karachi far exceeding the government’s price list.

According to the price list issued by Commissioner Karachi, despite the official price of chicken meat being fixed at Rs 214 per kg in the city, the chicken meat is being sold at Rs 460 to 480 per kg across the city.

Similarly, chicken prices beating the previous record of all-time high prices reached a new level of Rs9,400 per 40 kg from Rs9,000 per 40 kg set just a week ago. According to traders involved in the chicken business, the prices are expected to cross the Rs15,000 per 40 kg mark if the concerned authorities didn’t resolve the problems being faced by poultry producers.

On the other hand, poultry sellers expressed that the price is likely to rise further due to a shortage of supply from poultry farmers. The sellers informed that due to rising prices, their daily sales have also dropped by 50pc and many temporary shops and stalls in the city have closed.

On the other hand, despite the sharp rise in food prices in the city, the Controller General of Price Commissioner Karachi and the Sindh government's Department of Bureau of Supply and Prices remain indifferent.