Disqualification case: Vawda seeks restraining order from SHC against ECP proceedings

  • The court has approved Vawda’s petition for immediate hearing and fixed the case tomorrow
  • Faisal Vawda has challenged February 24 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan and argued that the ECP has rejected his plea against the facts of the matter
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda has sought an immediate restraining order from the Sindh High Court (SHC), over disqualification case against him in the Election Commission of Pakistan, local media reported on Monday.

The court has approved Vawda’s petition for immediate hearing and fixed the case tomorrow (Tuesday).

Faisal Vawda has challenged February 24 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan and argued that the ECP has rejected his plea against the facts of the matter. “The ECP is not authorized to hear complaints against me,” Vawda argued. “My objection was turned down by the ECP,” he further said.

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the counsel of a petitioner, alleged that Vawda lied in the June 11, 2018 affidavit he submitted to the ECP before the 2018 elections that he had given up his dual nationality.

He said the minister was an American national at that time but he fibbed in the affidavit, adding he held the US citizenship even when his nomination papers were being scrutinised.

The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

Earlier, Vawda resigned from his National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case. The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him.

