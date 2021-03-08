ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

IOC to reinstall Bach as Olympic chief with Covid-hit Tokyo Games looming

  • Columnist David Owen of the respected insidethegames.biz website called Bach "an unlucky president" of the IOC.
AFP 08 Mar 2021

LAUSANNE: Thomas Bach will be re-elected unopposed for a second term as Olympic chief this week, just five months before the opening ceremony of the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games and less than a year from the increasingly scrutinised 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 67-year-old German's second mandate as president of the International Olympic Committee promises to be as eventful, or turbulent, as his first.

The most pressing agenda item at the start of his new four-year term, after an opening eight years that saw him deal with, among other things, the problem-laden 2014 Sochi and 2016 Rio Games, state-sponsored Russian doping and the deadly wave of coronavirus, is the Tokyo Olympics.

The IOC took the decision to postpone the 2020 Games for a year to July 23-August 8 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The question is now how they will go ahead.

Bach, who won Olympic fencing gold for West Germany in the team foil in 1976 and has been an International Olympic Committee member since 1991, should have been reinstalled as IOC president in the Greek capital Athens which was the site of the first Modern Olympics in 1896.

But the Covid-19 pandemic quickly put paid to that.

The 137th IOC Session will instead take place with Bach at Lausanne headquarters and members connecting through video-conferencing from Wednesday to Friday, with the executive board meeting Monday seen as preparation for the main event.

Before reinstalling Bach, the executive board is scheduled to receive updates on the activities of the IOC administration and reports from the Organising Committees for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Among them will be the "Agenda 2020", which has sought to streamline the candidacy process for bidding Olympic cities in a bid to cut costs.

It saw Paris granted the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles the 2028 Games back in 2017, and the IOC last month accorded preferred candidate status accorded to Brisbane for 2032.

What most eyes will be on, however, is Tokyo. There still lies a degree of unpredictability.

A cancellation of the Tokyo Games is not out of the realms of imagination despite the race to contain the coronavirus and press ahead with a Games contained in a bio-secure bubble.

Bach has been at pains to reiterate that the IOC remains committed to holding a "successful and safe" Tokyo Games this year, dismissing cancellation talk as "speculation".

Overseas spectators, however, are likely to be shut out, Japanese media reported last week after organisers said that public safety would be the "top priority" at the Games.

The Japanese government, Tokyo metropolitan government and Tokyo 2020 organising committee are leaning towards holding the massive event in front of a domestic audience only, the Yomiuri Shimbun and other outlets said.

Officials fear that an influx of visitors from abroad will endanger the Japanese public, with Tokyo currently under a Covid-19 state of emergency that limits capacity at sporting events to 5,000.

Columnist David Owen of the respected insidethegames.biz website called Bach "an unlucky president" of the IOC.

"It is sobering to reflect that, having completed a full term, he has still to preside over a truly unblemished Games - and given the darkening political shadows hanging over Beijing, Paris 2024 might represent his final chance to do so," Owen said in reference to threats to boycott the 2022 Winter Games over alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.

Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics chief David Owen Thomas Bach

IOC to reinstall Bach as Olympic chief with Covid-hit Tokyo Games looming

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters