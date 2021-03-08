World
At least 8 dead in fire at Yemen migrant facility: IOM
- "IOM is responding particularly with emergency health care for over 170 injured, more than 90 of them are in a serious condition."
08 Mar 2021
DUBAI: At least eight migrants and guards were killed, and scores more injured, in a fire on Sunday at a holding facility in Yemen's capital, the International Organization for Migration said.
"Eight people confirmed dead, the total death toll is reported to be much higher," tweeted Carmela Godeau, IOM's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"IOM is responding particularly with emergency health care for over 170 injured, more than 90 of them are in a serious condition."
Godeau said that it "remains unclear" how the fire at the centre in Sanaa started, adding: "This is just one of the many dangers that migrants have faced during the past six years of the crisis in Yemen."
