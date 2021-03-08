Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning with big losses
- The Hang Seng Index shed 1.34 percent, or 389.36 points, to 28,708.93.
08 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break Monday more than one percent lower on lingering concerns that an expected global economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to interest rate hikes.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.34 percent, or 389.36 points, to 28,708.93.
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
Hong Kong stocks end morning with big losses
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Read more stories
Comments