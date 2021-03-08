ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

  • The impact of coronavirus on transnational organized crime has been significant. There is a compelling case for enhanced int'l action to combat & dismantle networks/platforms," Munir Akram said.
  • He said that there can be no sustainable development without justice, rule of law and prevention and control of crime.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Mar 2021

Pakistan has said that there is a need for effective action against falsified and fake medical products including coronavirus vaccines.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram in his statement at a high-level segment of the 14th Crime Congress in New York, said that the impact of coronavirus on transnational organised crime has been significant.

"There is a compelling case for enhanced international action to combat and dismantle networks and platforms that perpetrate these crimes and undermine progress towards Agenda 2030, ” Akram, who is also the president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) said.

He further said that in the context of coronavirus, 'there is a need for effective action against falsified and fake medical products, such as coronavirus vaccines', and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard.

The UN ambassador added that there can be no sustainable development without justice, rule of law and prevention and control of crime.

