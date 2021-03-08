ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
PM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow

  • Issues related to country’s economic and political situation will be discussed
  • Briefing will be given on the Islamabad Metro Bus project while approval to the State Bank of Pakistan amendment bill will be granted
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow), local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the meeting will be held at PM’s office while issues related to country’s economic and political situation will be discussed. Besides, a 16-point agenda will also be discussed.

Moreover, sources reveal that approval to salary and allowances of the head of the Broadsheet Commission are likely to be approved. Donations for the SAARC Covid-19 emergency fund will also be discussed.

Apart from that, the briefing will be given on the Islamabad Metro Bus project. Approval to the State Bank of Pakistan amendment bill will also be given. Furthermore, the appointment of Member Finance in the NEPRA Applet Tribunal will also be discussed.

In addition to these, a draft of the Pakistan Institute of Education Bill 2021 is likely to be discussed as well. Above all, the appointment of the Managing Director of NTDC will be discussed too.

