World
South Korea to boost funding for US troops under new accord
- The agreement reflects the Biden administration's "commitment to reinvigorating.
08 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement that calls for Seoul to boost its contribution to the cost of US forces stationed in the country, the State Department said on Sunday.
The agreement reflects the Biden administration's "commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity," a State Department spokesperson said.
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
South Korea to boost funding for US troops under new accord
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Read more stories
Comments