Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) a ‘force of darkness and falsehoods,’ Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday said their sole purpose is to make a comeback in power through use of corrupt money and force to fill their coffers and fulfill the vested interests.

Speaking at a presser here, he said PDM is nothing but a ‘certified corrupt group’ which is moving from pillar to post to come into power once again which if succeeded, would end up in destroying state institutions, eliminating meritocracy and pushing the country towards bankruptcy.

“The opposition parties under the PDM want to bring the government under pressure through these cheap tactics, but they must know that they needed several decades to influence a prime minister like Imran Khan,” Shibli maintained.

A jubilant information minister, who is set to start his stint as a senator after winning elections in recent polls, said Saturday’s vote of confidence by the prime minister in which 178 MPs reposed their trust in him, is a big slap on the face of a frustrated opposition.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party believe in the politics of ideology and will continue to walk the same path… we’re ready to face to corrupt lot [opposition] out to befool masses under the pretext of so-called democracy,” he added.

The minister said the reason PTI was still functioning was because the party never gave up its ideology for petty gains, adding the party continued to receive the mandate of the masses due to its ideology.

On the other hand, he added, people rejected the ideologies of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and reduced their hold to one province each.

Today, he maintained, the PTI is a representative of the whole of Pakistan while other political parties were nowhere close to that.

“For people associated with PDM, politics and votes are a way for business and gathering likeminded people for the same purpose,” he remarked.

The minister said the way people all over the country including expatriate Pakistanis expressed their joy after prime minister got vote of confidence from national Assembly, shows who people want to govern and steer the country out of the prevalent crisis.

Faraz stressed that the purpose of the parliament was to serve the nation's interests instead of the personal interests of a few individuals or groups.

"How will they [opposition] do legislation against themselves and their interests? They used parliament and this was the reason the country and its poor people always suffered."

He questioned why the opposition did politics in the name of the poor while making properties in Europe, adding that this was proof they only used politics for their own business interests.

