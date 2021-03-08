ANL 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.26%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
AVN 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.84%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
DGKC 135.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.79%)
EPCL 49.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.32%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.32%)
HASCOL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.92%)
KAPCO 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
PPL 92.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.83%)
TRG 152.24 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (4.2%)
UNITY 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.24%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.26%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By ▲ 28.14 (0.57%)
BR30 26,037 Increased By ▲ 282.73 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,082 Increased By ▲ 244.58 (0.53%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 145.25 (0.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khan largely lost confidence of masses: JI chief

Recorder Report Updated 08 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Though the prime minister secured the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Khan has largely lost the confidence of the masses, says Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq.

Addressing party workers here on Sunday, he said the PTI government multiplied the miseries of the people of Pakistan in first half of his government tenure and the prime minister move to get the vote of confidence from the lower house was only a remedial attempt to put salve on the wounds inflicted on the PTI’s morale by the upset on the Islamabad Senate seat.

According to the law, he said, the prime minister did not require the practice. The government, he added, should adopt a serious attitude to address the basic problems of the country instead of indulging itself in unnecessary acts. He said the way the government coalition lost Senate election at Islamabad seat but the prime minister won the confidence of the treasury benches itself posed a serious question. He said the prime minister must expose those who according to Mr Khan sold their conscious.

The JI chief condemned the attacks on the leaders of the opposition parties by the PTI workers, saying such acts would cause more damage to already weaken democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly PTI PM Imran Khan Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq vote of confidence JI chief

Khan largely lost confidence of masses: JI chief

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Finance Amendment Bill 2021: 80 income tax exemptions to be withdrawn

‘Peace more powerful than war’, Pope tells residents of Mosul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.