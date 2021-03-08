Khan largely lost confidence of masses: JI chief

LAHORE: Though the prime minister secured the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Khan has largely lost the confidence of the masses, says Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq.

Addressing party workers here on Sunday, he said the PTI government multiplied the miseries of the people of Pakistan in first half of his government tenure and the prime minister move to get the vote of confidence from the lower house was only a remedial attempt to put salve on the wounds inflicted on the PTI’s morale by the upset on the Islamabad Senate seat.

According to the law, he said, the prime minister did not require the practice. The government, he added, should adopt a serious attitude to address the basic problems of the country instead of indulging itself in unnecessary acts. He said the way the government coalition lost Senate election at Islamabad seat but the prime minister won the confidence of the treasury benches itself posed a serious question. He said the prime minister must expose those who according to Mr Khan sold their conscious.

The JI chief condemned the attacks on the leaders of the opposition parties by the PTI workers, saying such acts would cause more damage to already weaken democracy.

