Mar 07, 2021
Pakistan

Federal Capital records 190 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

  • As many as 251 cases were reported on Saturday which was the highest figure during last two months while 157 cases were reported on Friday.
APP 07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 190 new Coronavirus cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 251 cases were reported on Saturday which was the highest figure during last two months while 157 cases were reported on Friday.

He said so far 45,519 cases were reported from the federal capital while 508 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 42,853 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country. He said a strategy was made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

