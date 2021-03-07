ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

Govt giving special emphasis to promotion of domestic and foreign tourism: Omar

  • The Minister thanked the armed forces and the private sector for their contributions to make the Islamabad Tourism Festival successful.
PPI 07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has said the government is giving special emphasis to the promotion of domestic and foreign tourism in the country. Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said promotion of tourism will help accelerate economic activities and create job opportunities.

He said the private sector should come forward for the development of necessary infrastructure at the tourist spots. He said we have to promote skydiving, paragliding and mountaineering amongst the youth.

The Minister thanked the armed forces and the private sector for their contributions to make the Islamabad Tourism Festival successful.

tourism Omar Ayub

