Pakistan
Govt giving special emphasis to promotion of domestic and foreign tourism: Omar
- The Minister thanked the armed forces and the private sector for their contributions to make the Islamabad Tourism Festival successful.
07 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has said the government is giving special emphasis to the promotion of domestic and foreign tourism in the country. Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said promotion of tourism will help accelerate economic activities and create job opportunities.
He said the private sector should come forward for the development of necessary infrastructure at the tourist spots. He said we have to promote skydiving, paragliding and mountaineering amongst the youth.
The Minister thanked the armed forces and the private sector for their contributions to make the Islamabad Tourism Festival successful.
COVID-19: Vaccination of people over 60 years to commence from March 10: Umar
Govt giving special emphasis to promotion of domestic and foreign tourism: Omar
Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Peshawar as COVID cases continue to surge
UK's newly posted envoy to India raises Kashmir issue
No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram
COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours
Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview
One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri
Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations
PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition
PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister
Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle
Read more stories
Comments