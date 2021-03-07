Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,588,597 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 116,415,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 8,431 new deaths and 406,668 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,752 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,555 and Mexico with 779.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 524,362 deaths from 28,952,953 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 264,325 deaths from 10,938,836 cases, Mexico with 190,357 deaths from 2,125,866 cases, India with 157,756 deaths from 11,210,799 cases, and the United Kingdom with 124,419 deaths from 4,213,343 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 203 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 192, Slovenia 187, United Kingdom 183 and Montenegro 169.

Europe overall has 873,514 deaths from 38,570,868 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 696,644 deaths from 21,980,365 infections, and the United States and Canada 546,570 deaths from 29,836,473 cases.

Asia has reported 259,298 deaths from 16,342,065 cases, the Middle East 106,064 deaths from 5,692,658 cases, Africa 105,554 deaths from 3,960,023 cases, and Oceania 953 deaths from 32,748 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.