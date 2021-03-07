Four children injured in Ubauro explosion

(Karachi) At least four children were injured in an explosion outside the office of the deputy superintendent of police in Ghotki’s Ubauro, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the children were playing in the area when the explosion occurred. They have been rushed to the Ubauro Katcheri Hospital.

Soon after the explosion, heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad from Sukkur has been called in as well.

No casualty has been reported so far. The intensity of the blast cannot be ascertained yet but investigations are underway.

Earlier, five people were injured after a boiler exploded at the Karachi Port. The incident took place at Gate No. 18 on West Wharf Road in Keamari, where a fire erupted following the blast.

The cause of boiler explosion was stated to be a gas leak.