Business & Finance
China exports soar to highest level in decades after Covid-19 hit
- Exports spiked 60.6 percent on-year in the January-February period, above analysts' expectations and boosted by electronics.
07 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China's export growth jumped to the highest in over two decades, official data showed Sunday, with imports also surging in a sharp bounce back from the coronavirus outbreak that had brought activity to a near halt.
Exports spiked 60.6 percent on-year in the January-February period, above analysts' expectations and boosted by electronics and mask shipments, while imports rose 22.2 percent, official data showed Sunday.
