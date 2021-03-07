ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia win toss and bat in New Zealand T20 decider

  • All four matches so far have been won by the team batting first.
AFP 07 Mar 2021

WELLINGTON: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the deciding fifth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

All four matches so far have been won by the team batting first.

After New Zealand won the first two, the series moved to Wellington for the remaining three where Australia handsomely won games three and four to level the series.

The wicket is wearing and spin is again likely to play a significant role after taking 10 of the 15 wickets to fall in game four on Friday.

Australia have retained the same line up that won by 50 runs on Friday with three spinners in Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, and Glenn Maxwell.

"It looks like a really good wicket and will probably play its best in this game," Australian skipper Aaron Finch said.

"We'll try to post a score and defend it." New Zealand have made one change with Mark Chapman replacing all-rounder Kyle Jamieson.

Chapman, a part-time tweaker, will join Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi to bolster New Zealand's spin bowling stock.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said they were not looking for a perfect performance but "looking for improvements" after back-to-back losses.

"Adjusting to the conditions will be key to that," he said.

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL) TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

New Zealand Glenn Maxwell Twenty20 match Zampa

Australia win toss and bat in New Zealand T20 decider

No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram

COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours

Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview

One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations

PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters