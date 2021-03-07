ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG, Lyon advance in French Cup as third-tier Red Star shock Lens

  • Chris Bedia pulled a goal back for Sochaux only for Cherki to restore Lyon's two-goal cushion before half-time with a crisp low finish.
AFP 07 Mar 2021

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe grabbed a pair of goals as holders Paris Saint-Germain eased into the French Cup last 16 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Brest, while Ligue 1 title rivals Lyon defeated second-division Sochaux 5-2.

Red Star, five-time winners of the competition now languishing in the French third tier, struck twice in the last seven minutes to eliminate top-flight Lens 3-2.

In Brest, Mbappe returned from a one-match ban and fired PSG ahead on nine minutes, running from just inside the halfway line and drilling a left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Julian Draxler set up Pablo Sarabia for a second goal before half-time, the Spaniard sweeping home for the second game in a row having hit the winner against Bordeaux in midweek.

Angel Di Maria came off the bench for his first appearance in a month following a thigh injury, a timely boost alongside the return of Marco Verratti ahead of next week's second leg against Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

Verratti created PSG's third, somewhat inadvertently, as he prodded across goal and straight into the chest of Mbappe, wrong-footing Brest goalkeeper Sebastien Cibois.

Seventeen-year-old Rayan Cherki scored twice for Lyon as they overcame a spirited effort from Ligue 2 side Sochaux, winners of the competition in 2007.

Algerian defender Djamel Benlamri headed Lyon ahead at home before Maxwel Cornet volleyed in a second to put the hosts in control.

Chris Bedia pulled a goal back for Sochaux only for Cherki to restore Lyon's two-goal cushion before half-time with a crisp low finish.

Bedia's second of the game again gave Sochaux hope but Jason Denayer nodded in from a corner and Cherki completed the victory three minutes from time.

Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint Germain Julian Draxler Rayan Cherki Sebastien Cibois

PSG, Lyon advance in French Cup as third-tier Red Star shock Lens

No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram

COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours

Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview

One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations

PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters