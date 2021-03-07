ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

  • At least 23 injured were brought to Civil Hospital, while 11 of them were discharged after being given first aid
  • Railway officials said the train derailed due to old, rundown tracks, suspending rail traffic on the up-track
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Mar 2021

(Karachi) A woman was killed while 30 others suffered injuries after nine bogies of Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the train derailed at around 1 am. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Doctors at Civil Hospital Rohri said that at least 23 injured were brought to the health facility, while 11 of them were discharged after being given first aid. However, two are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the railway officials said the train derailed due to old, rundown tracks, suspending rail traffic on the up-track. Six to eight trains were stopped at different stations after the accident, they added.

A high-level committee will be set up to determine the cause of the accident, he added. Railways Minister Azam Swati himself monitored the rescue operation.

Earlier, a coal-laden cargo train heading towards Punjab from Karachi derailed at Murad Shah Railway gate near Rohri, causing the up-track railway traffic suspension. The Punjab bound cargo train met with an accident, when one of its cargo carriages derailed at the up-track near Rohri Junction of Murad Shah Railway gate.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

