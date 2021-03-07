ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Two ‘foot soldiers’ meet PM, deny taking bribe

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed – the two Members National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Karachi – who appeared in the leaked video of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the controversy.

Both of them denied they received any bribe from the son of former prime minister Gilani, who was elected as senator from Islamabad’s general seat on March 3 in a highly controversial election, it is learnt.

Faheem Khan admitted that he shot the video but he plainly denied of getting money from Gilani.

Speaking to media after meeting the prime minister, both the MNAs said: “We are Prime Minister Imran Khan's foot soldiers.”

They, however, did not disclose much details of their meeting with the prime minister, but seemed quite confident after meeting the prime minister.

Khan said he did not shoot the video on anyone’s directions and PTI’s stance on the matter would be made public soon.

The PTI MNAs also denied that they accepted any bribe, adding the people who take money do not appear before the public. Both the lawmakers said that they are ready to appear before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if summoned.

A night before the Senate elections, a video of Gilani’s son was widely circulated in which he was seen purportedly buying votes in favour of his father.

PTI MNAs Farrukh Habib and Kanwal Shauzab have moved ECP against Gilani with the petition to stop his notification as a senator and for his disqualification. The ECP has fixed the matter for hearing on March 11.

Two ‘foot soldiers’ meet PM, deny taking bribe

