LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court adjourned to March 08 the proceedings in a motorway rapes case after five prosecution witnesses including two forensic experts, two judicial magistrates and a sub-inspector were cross examined on Saturday during the jail trial.

Both prime suspect Abid Malhi and co-suspect Shafqat Bagga had pleaded not guilty as they were indicted by the prosecution.

