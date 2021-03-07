Heroin recovery case: Court delays indictment of Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court for control of narcotics substance on Saturday delayed indictment of former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a heroin recovery case till March 20 as he was in Islamabad to attend assembly session.

The court directed the guarantors of Rana Sana to ensure his presence before the court on next hearing. Earlier the counsel of Rana Sanaullah sought a one-time exemption from appearance for him.

However, a prosecutor said the suspect could have appeared before the court since the opposition parties had announced a boycott of the assembly’s session.

The other suspects include Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam drivers and private security guards of Rana Sana were present in the court.

The Anti Narcotics Force had arrested Rana Sana on July 01, 2019 and claimed to had recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle.

