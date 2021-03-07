ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

Women bikers’ rally held at PNCA

APP 07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Bedari Foundation organized a ‘Women Biker’s Rally’ here on Saturday at ‘ Pakistan National Council of the Arts’ (PNCA) to make women economically strong and stable.

The rally was held under the program of “Women Economic Empowerment” which was launched in collaboration with Bedari and Oxfam Pakistan, said a press release.

In the Biker’s rally, women from Islamabad and Rawalpindi were trained in bike and car skills through a one-month course. By using these skills, these women will be able to become financially active by providing pick-and-drop facilities to women and by registering them with various driving companies such as Careem, Uber, Bikea, Food Panda, Courier Services, School and College.

On the occasion, 80 women from Islamabad and Rawalpindi who have completed their training in car driving and motorcycling participated in the rally and certificates were also distributed among successful participants.

Addressing the participants, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr. Fauzia Saeed and Miss Anbreen Ajaib Executive Director Bedari said that women have played a significant role in various walks of life. The Executive Director of Bedari organization, Ambreen Ajaib said that Bedari is providing services for the rights of children and women.

