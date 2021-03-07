PCB to start club registrations across country in April

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to start the registration of cricket clubs across Pakistan in April.

When the registration process opens, only club Presidents will be able to register the cricket club and all details will be shared with the First Board for further verification and scrutiny. Clubs which participated in either 2017-18 or 2018-19 Fazal Mehmood club tournaments and fulfils the requisite criteria outlined in the bylaws approved by the PCB BoG, will be awarded voting rights. Clubs, which did not participate in any of the two tournaments or do not meet the requisite criteria, will get the voting rights after the second scrutiny. All clubs will have playing rights.

The PCB BoG approved the Election Regulations and proposed amendments to the domestic cricket bylaws, which are available on the PCB corporate website in Documents under PCB Model Constitutions.

