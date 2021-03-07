Strong aftershocks rock NZ’s North Island

WELLINGTON: Earthquakes continued to rock New Zealand’s North Island on Saturday with the US Geological Survey recording a magnitude 6.4 shock the day after a Pacific-wide tsunami alert sparked by a monster quake.

There have been no reports of serious damage or injury from the quakes, nor from a host of smaller tremors, which were centred offshore from the eastern city of Gisborne. A swarm of quakes up to 8.1 on Friday near the remote Kermadec Islands, 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) northeast of New Zealand.