Mushroom cultivation source of food, revenue generation: Dr Fateh

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University has said that Mushroom cultivation is source of food and revenue generation for the poor families and new research areas for the students of the college.

He was addressing as Chief Guest during closing ceremony of five days Mushrooms tissue culture, spawn production and cultivation Technology held in SZABAC DOKRI Larkana.

Dr Marri said that this food is ideal for malnutrition and also good source for decomposition of agricultural wastes like wheat and rice straw, sugarcane leaves, banana leaves etc.

VC stress the need to introduce new technologies in the college as this area is famous for rice, wheat and fruits productions. Fateh Mari appreciated the efforts taken by the newly appointed Principal Dr A W Gandahi and Dr Ismail Bhatti Mycologist and the resource person of the training.

The training was jointly organized by the SZABAC DOKRI and Pakistan Museum of Natural History Islamabad, in last trainee participants received the training certificates from the Chief Guest. The closing ceremony was also attended by Deans and Principal Khairpur College of agricultural engineering and technology.

