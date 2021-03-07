ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
House financing facility: Eighteen, HBL enter into strategic partnership

Recorder Report 07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen (Elite Estates Pvt Limited) and Habib Islamic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen (Elite Estates Pvt Limited) and Muhammad Afaq Khan, Head Islamic Banking HBL.

Eighteen and HBL have entered into a strategic partnership to provide the potential buyers of Eighteen the best house financing facility through HBL Islamic Housing Finance. This partnership is in line with Eighteen’s strategic goals to break down barriers of red tape and to facilitate its clients by offering ways to avail financing for housing units. The partnership will be showcased through regular promotions of Eighteen and HBL’s Shariah Compliant products.

Eighteen is an exclusive joint real estate venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) of Pakistan. Located just 10 minutes from the New Islamabad International Airport, the grand project occupies a focal place in the twin cities. With an aim to connect sophistication with convenience, Eighteen turns your dream of a lavish lifestyle into reality.

HBL being the largest Bank in Pakistan will offer its widespread outreach & network within Pakistan as well as internationally to create awareness and increase possibilities of attracting foreign investment in the country through the clientele of Eighteen.

