Punjab govt greets PM on securing vote of confidence

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on securing his vote of confidence and said that the full confidence of the members of the National Assembly in him was in fact a sign of public confidence.

In his statement, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that today is the victory of democracy and the people and added that the elections will be held in 2023 after the PTI government complete its constitutional term.

“No power in the world, including the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), can blackmail the Prime Minister. The leadership of PTI will not withdraw from its principle stance,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his statement said that by taking a brave and courageous decision of getting a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the Prime Minister defeated the PDM.

“The present government came into power with the support of the people and it will complete its tenure,” he added.

Moreover, Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat said that Imran Khan has thwarted the conspiracies of the opposition by getting a timely vote of confidence.

“Now the PTI government will be able to implement its pro-people policies more diligently. The PDM leaders will be crying even after two and a half years when the people will re-elect Imran Khan as their Prime Minister,” he added.

He urged the PDM leaders to shun negative politics, and come to the Parliament and play a positive role.

“The position of PTI from day one was that the country could not develop unless corruption was eradicated and transparency was enhanced. Even today Imran Khan is sticking to the same position and is ready to make any sacrifice for it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that after securing the vote of confidence, Imran Khan and his government will be in a stronger position to resolve the problems faced by the people.

“It would have been better if the opposition had abandoned the politics of protest and adopted the democratic approach by exercised their democratic right in the National Assembly,” he added.

