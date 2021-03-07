ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi Citizens’ Forum holds panel discussion

07 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Citizens’ Forum held a panel discussion on priorities to resolve the long festering civic problem of Karachi.

The panel, comprised top urban planners Arif Hasan, Farhan Anwar, Tauheed, former mayor Faeem uz Zaman, renowned economist Qaisar Bengali, and KCF’s own Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, presented its learned views on what should be the priorities and the solutions to our beloved city’s festering civic problems.

They said over the decades several promises were made and projects announced to make Karachi the envy of South East Asia, a smart city — and a revenue earning, investment attracting tourist destination. Budget allocations were made and large sums were also borrowed from international donor agencies but little materialized, and instead Karachi in the last few consecutive years was degraded in international indices, to the unenviable status of the 5lh least livable city, and the 2nd most polluted in air quality.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi Citizens’ Forum Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro Arif Hasan Farhan Anwar

Karachi Citizens’ Forum holds panel discussion

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Qureshi terms fresh election demand meaningless, unconstitutional

No one can match a plan ‘knitted’ by Zardari, Nawaz, Fazl: Bilawal

Two ‘foot soldiers’ meet PM, deny taking bribe

PDM rejects vote of confidence

Disparity reduction allowance: Grant approved by finance ministry

TCP invites fresh bids for white sugar

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.