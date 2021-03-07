Charities blast British aid cut for war-torn Yemen

LONDON: Over 100 charities including Oxfam and Save the Children hit out Saturday at UK’s plans to slash by half humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen, saying it would "destroy" London's image abroad.

Britain pledged £87 million ($122 million, 100 million euros) for Yemen at an international donors' conference this week, about half the amount it offered last year.

The move, which has been condemned across Britain's political spectrum, follows the government's decision last year to cut foreign aid commitment from 0.5 percent of GDP to 0.7 percent.

"History will not judge this nation kindly if the Government chooses to step away from the people in Yemen and thus destroy the UK's global reputation as a country that steps up to help those most in need," the 101 signatories wrote in an open letter.

The charities called on the government to reinstate the 0.7 percent commitment to international aid, saying cuts were being made with "no transparency, consultation or meaningful strategy". Danny Sriskandarajah, Oxfam chief executive highlighted Britain's decision to continue international arms sales despite criticism from humanitarian organisations and campaigners.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government's decision to continue selling arms to sell Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition fighting the Huthi rebels in Yemen, despite a US freeze on its weapons' exports.