Security forces kill 8 terrorists in North Waziristan

NNI 07 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Saturday killed eight terrorists in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) among three Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commanders in North Waziristan.

The Security Forces had conducted two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During exchange of fire, eight terrorists including three terrorist commanders including Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) were killed, it said.

These terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

These terrorists were also involved in recruiting terrorists in the area. The Security Forces had also recovered huge cache of arms from their hideouts.

