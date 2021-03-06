ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA Speaker informs President of results of PM's confidence vote

  • The speaker Prime Minister Imran Khan had obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.
APP 06 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday formally informed President Dr Arif Alvi about the results of confidence motion in the House, where Prime Minister Imran Khan secured the majority votes.

The speaker, in a letter addressed to the president, said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan had obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly."

The prime minister "commands the majority of the members of National Assembly (178 members) as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan", he added.

Arif Alvi Asad Qaiser

NA Speaker informs President of results of PM's confidence vote

Eight terrorists including three commanders gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

PM Khan wins vote of confidence from NA amid opposition's boycott

'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman

Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters