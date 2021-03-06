ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
CM directs land identification, acquisition for Karak Oil Refinery

  • The meeting reviewed progress being made so far on the project and discussed in detail future course of action.
APP Updated 06 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed authorities to take concrete steps for setting up of Oil Refinery in Karak district and said that necessary matters including identification of suitable site and land acquisition should be finalized at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting regarding establishment of Oil Refinery in Karak here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister, Akbar Ayub, Secretary Energy and Power Zubair Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress being made so far on the project and discussed in detail future course of action.

The meeting was informed that two different sites were under consideration for setting up oil refinery.

CM termed the proposed project as of significant importance for the province and said that provincial government would provide resources to implement the project.

He also directed early completion of site selection process and necessary steps for purchase of land so that the practical work on the project could be started without any delay.

He also directed energy department to hold a meeting with concerned departments to clearly define their roles and responsibilities for implementation of project.

Mahmood Khan said that Karak Oil Refinery would help creating employment opportunities for people besides strengthening provincial exchequer.

