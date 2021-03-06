Imran Khan to uplift poor after getting new political life: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Head of Awami Muslim League of Pakistan (AMLP) and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Imran Khan got new political life after getting vote of confidence from National Assembly as Prime Minister.

Speaking here at the floor of National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to work for the uplift of the poor as he did in the past.

He said Rs. 200 billion have been disbursed during the tenure of Imran Khan among poor under Ehsaas program.

The minister said that Imran Khan did unprecedented work to uplift the economy during last two and half years and reduced the total debt and liabilities.

He said that salaried persons were facing difficulties to run their daily affairs and the government would have to work hard for uplift of poor during its remaining period.

Minister for Interior appreciated Imran Khan in handling situation after Pulwama incident through his rational approach and convincing the international world about viewpoint of Pakistan and atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Armed Forces of Pakistan have been declared as professional force and ranked at 10th number in the world during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.