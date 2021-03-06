Pakistan
PM's vote of confidence victory for democracy: Yousafzai
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday getting vote of confidence by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly was the victory of democracy.
It was a big slap in the face for the opposition parties, which had always come to power through corrupt practices, he said while talking to the media outside the Parliament House.
He said the whole nation stood behind the prime minister, who continued his fight against the corrupt politicians, which was in fact aimed at providing relief to the poor segments of society.
Yousafzai said the country's economy was improving despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the opposition parties wanted to stop the journey to progress and prosperity.
