COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department conducted 3,386,515 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 164,487 confirmed cases had been recovered.
APP 06 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The pandemic coronavirus claimed another 24 lives in the province whereas 913 new cases were reported on Saturday which turned the death toll to 5,534.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 175,964.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 538 new cases were reported in Lahore, nine in Sheikhupura, six in Nankana Sahib, 57 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, 18 in Jehlum, 29 in Gujranwala, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Narowal, five in Hafizabad,19 in Sialkot,29 in Gujrat, 60 in Faisalabad, seven in Toba Tek Singh, four in Chineot, one in Jhang,16 in Sargodha,10 is Khoshab, six in Bhakkar, 36 in Multan, two in Vehari, two in Lodharan, one in Khanewal,one in Muzaffargarh, 11 in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar,18 in Rahimyar Khan, four in Okara, two in Pakpatan and three new cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,386,515 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 164,487 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

