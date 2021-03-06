ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
COVID-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,714 more people

  • Some 2,002 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.
APP 06 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Saturday was recorded 17,352 with 1,441 more people tested positive, 1,388 recovered and 38 died of the disease during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), out of the 38 dead, 12 patients were on ventilators. Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

The maximum ventilators occupied were in Multan 17 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 32 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 34 percent. Similarly, the maximum number of oxygen beds were occupied in Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, ICT 26 percent and Multan 30 percent.

Around 210 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,200 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 9,872 in Sindh, 15,687 in Punjab, 6,973 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,059 in ICT, 596 in Balochistan, 317 in GB, and 696 in AJK.

Since the outbreak of pandemic, a total of 588,728 cases have been detected, that also include the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,464, Balochistan 19,106, GB 4,958, ICT 45,329, KP 73,515, Punjab 175,964 and Sindh 259,392.

Around 558,210 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

About 13,166 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,411 perished in Sindh - six of them died in the hospital during past 24 hours, 5,534 in Punjab - 24 in the hospital in past 24 hours. 2,104 in KP - five in hospital on Friday, 506 in ICT - two in the hospital during last 24 hours, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB, and 309 in AJK - one in the hospital on Friday.

A total of 9,173,593 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,002 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

COVID-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,714 more people

