Pakistan
Vote of confidence victory of truth: Zartaj
- Zartaj said those who trod the right path, stood with the prime minister.
06 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Saturday said the opposition legislators had run away from the National Assembly session as they could not face the truth.
Getting of vote of confidence by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly was a victory of truth, she said talking to the media outside Parliament House.
Zartaj said those who trod the right path, stood with the prime minister. After the audio / video scandal of Ali Haider Gilani, the nation now knew the people who had disrespected the sanctity of votes.
PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister
Vote of confidence victory of truth: Zartaj
Eight terrorists including three commanders gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR
PM Khan wins vote of confidence from NA amid opposition's boycott
'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman
Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly
Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level
Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif
Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders
SPI up 0.61pc WoW
Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price
PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl
Read more stories
Comments