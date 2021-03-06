ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, infects 274 others

  • Murad Ali Shah said that 10,591 samples were tested which detected 274 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate.
APP 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: As many as 13 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,424 and 274 new cases emerged when 10,591 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,424 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10,591 samples were tested which detected 274 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate.

He informed that so far 3,075,396 tests have been conducted against which 259665 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 248,999 patients have recovered, including 188 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,242 patients were under treatment, of them 5,923 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 309 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 280 patients was stated to be critical, including 43 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 274 new cases, 93 have been detected from Karachi, including 35 from East, 24 South, Malir 15, Central 13, Korangi five and West one. Hyderabad has 47, Mirpurkhas 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Tando Allahyar 13, Jamshoro eight, Larkana, Matiari and Thatta seven each, NausheroFeroze six, Ghotki and Sujawal five each, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan four each, Kashmore three, Umerkot and Qamber two each.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

