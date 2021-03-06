World
Egypt gets $440mn World Bank loan to support rail network
- Egypt has focused heavily on investment in transport and urban development infrastructure, seeking development finance to help fund the projects.
06 Mar 2021
CAIRO: The World Bank has approved a $440 million loan to modernise signalling and upgrade track on 763 km of Egypt's 5,000 km rail network, the bank said in a statement.
Egyptian National Railways (ENR) will put $241 million into the project on the Cairo-Giza-Beni Suef section of the network, bringing the total cost to $681 million, the World Bank said.
Obstacles faced by ENR showed there was "margin for improving its performance, namely in the realms of operations, cost recovery, maintenance, and customer service", it said.
Egypt has focused heavily on investment in transport and urban development infrastructure, seeking development finance to help fund the projects.
PM Khan wins vote of confidence from NA amid opposition's boycott
Egypt gets $440mn World Bank loan to support rail network
'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman
Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly
Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level
Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif
Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders
SPI up 0.61pc WoW
Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price
PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl
Govt irked by ECP’s response
ECP responds to govt allegations in a fit of pique
Read more stories
Comments