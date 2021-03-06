38 more coronavirus patients die in Pakistan

KARACHI: As many as 38 more coronavirus patients died overnight in the country, raising the country-wide death toll from the virus to 13,166 since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020 while 1,714 new cases surfaced.

According to National Command and Operation Centre data issued on Saturday, a total of 588,728 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 259,392 cases were in Sindh, 175,964 in Punjab, 19,106 in Balochistan, 73,515 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 45,329 in Islamabad, 4,958 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 10,464 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 558,210 patients have recovered from the disease so far.