KP CM directs to finalize arrangements for laying foundation stone of Balakot Hydro Power Project

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to complete the necessary arrangement for laying the foundation stone of three hundred megawatt Balakot Hydro Power Project next month.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said the government is planning to ensure efficient utilization of hydel resources to meet the energy requirements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the project will be completed at a cost of eighty-five billion rupees with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank.