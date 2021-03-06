Pakistan
Pakistan reports 1,714 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths over last 24 hours
558210 people have so far recovered from the disease.
06 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Thirty eight more deaths and 1714 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 558210 people have so far recovered from the disease.
