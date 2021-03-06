ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistani drivers in UAE declared ‘best’

  • Pakistani drivers had beaten other drivers from different countries by large margin.
  • “It’s interesting to discover that according to our user-declared data, Pakistani drivers were the best in the UAE in 2020, from the point of view of making insurance claims,” says Jonathan Rawling.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar 2021

An insurance company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared Pakistani drivers as the "best" as they were involved in lowest number of accidents, reported Khaleej Times.

Yallacompare’s insurance comparison platform showed that only 2.5 percent of Pakistani drivers made claims in 2020. The data was examined by customer nationality.

Pakistani drivers had beaten other drivers from different countries by large margin.

Lebanon nationals came at the second spot after making only 3.2% insurance claims in the UAE. The third, fourth and fifth places were taken by Filipinos, Syrians, and Jordanians respectively.

Company CEO Jonathan Rawling said, “It’s interesting to discover that according to our user-declared data, Pakistani drivers were the best in the UAE in 2020, from the point of view of making insurance claims.”

The data also showed that insurance claims made by drivers in the UAE had significantly reduced in 2020.

