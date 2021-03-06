ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Business & Finance

Work on Karachi's Red Line Project to begin soon

  • Work on the project will begin soon and will be completed in two years, he said while chairing a meeting on the Red Line Bus project.
Ali Ahmed 06 Mar 2021

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed has said that after the completion of the Red Line Bus project, better public transport facilities will be available to the citizens.

Work on the project will begin soon and will be completed in two years, he said while chairing a meeting on the Red Line Bus project.

The meeting was attended by Red Line Project CEO Wasif Ejlal, Murtaza Bukhari, Ahmad Qadwai, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabiha Al Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Culture Sports, and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, and other officials.

The Administrator Karachi said that after the completion of Green, Yellow, and Red Line projects, high-speed public transport will be available in Karachi and citizens will be able to travel from different parts of the city through these lines with ease.

He said that under the Red Line Bus project, bus service would run from Malir Halt to Nusmaish

He directed that the trees which would be removed during the excavation of the red line in Central Medium should be replaced with new ones and alternative traffic plans and temporary roads should be constructed for the flow of traffic to restore the flow of traffic.

He said that the encroachments that will be removed from here if any legal property comes in the way of the red line, will be compensated under the resettlement program.

On this occasion, Wasif Ejlal, CEO of Redline, briefed Administrator Karachi about the details of the project and requested the cooperation of KMC.

