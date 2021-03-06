ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Covid-19 claims 52 more lives, infects 1,579: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 06 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 has claimed 52 more lives in Pakistan and infected 1,579 more people, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday. According to NCOC, a total 37,998 coronavirus testes were conducted countrywide during the past 24 hours which detected 1,579 cases reflecting a positivity ratio of 4.16 percent.

Since the pandemic outbreak Pakistan has recorded 13,128 coronavirus deaths total 587,014 cases of which 556,769 have been recovered. A total of 9,135,393 corona tests have been conducted so far across the country, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 1,991 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Countrywide a total 1,527 people have recovered from the coronavirus infections and at present active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan have recorded 17,117 during the last 24 hours, NCOC added.

Out of 52 people died in past 24 hours, 49 were under treatment in hospitals and three at their homes. Punjab recorded the most death in past 24 hours where 30 people died due to deadly infection while Sindh remained second with 17 deaths of which 15 at hospitals and two at homes. NCOC data revealed that 25 person died during the past 24 hours were on ventilators.

At present maximum ventilators were occupied in following four areas: Lahore 36 percent ventilator occupation is on top followed by Islamabad Capital Territory with 35 percent, Multan 21 percent and Peshawar 21 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 27 percent.

Sindh with 259,164 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 175,051 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 73,258 cases, ICT with 45,078 cases, Balochistan with 19,097 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 10,409 cases and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 4,957 cases is on the bottom.

Punjab is on top on account of coronavirus deaths wherein so far 5,510 people have died of the deadly virus of which 30 in past 24 hours, Sindh with 4,405 deaths is second wherein 17 people lost their lives in past 24 hours.

KP has recorded 2,099 coronavirus deaths wherein three of them died in past 24 hours, ICT has registered 504 Covid-19 deaths one of them died in past 24 hours, AJK reported 308 deaths one of them died during past 24 hours, Balochistan has reported 200 coronavirus deaths and GB has recorded 102 covid-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, NCOC Friday invited private sector pharmaceutical companies for negotiating on Covid-19 vaccine import to ensure long term immunisation against the coronavirus contagion outbreak.

The NCOC meeting took detailed stock epidemic curve chart data, progress on vaccination drive and update on emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Age Group above 60 years. The meeting was briefed that the next tranche of vaccine doses had been dispatched to Sindh and Balochistan by air whereas the rest of the provinces were provided the doses by road.

The Forum was informed that negotiations with the Sinopharm vaccine manufacturers were being finalized for the next half a million doses to be provided to the country.

The Forum was told that the cold chain equipment required for developing the storage facility for Pfizer vaccine had reached Karachi and would be set up subsequently.

