COAS visits Cholistan desert

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday during his visit to field training area in Cholistan desert said excellent training and commitment enhanced the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges.

During his visit, he was briefed about conduct modalities of two weeks long corps level exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive operation cycle of a corps.

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.